It director Andy Muschietti wants to make a 6+ hour supercut of both movies featuring unseen footage: "Still a big dream of mine"

It: Welcome to Derry director hopes to revisit his It movies one day

As It: Welcome to Derry season 1 comes to a close, fans are thinking about the future of the franchise, including an It movie supercut that director Andy Muschietti promised to make years ago.

During an It: Welcome to Derry Reddit AMA, one fan asked, "Mr. Andy Muschietti has previously talked about doing an Extended Cut that merges It and It Chapter Two in one seamless experience with hours of unused footage. Is this Cut still happening?" to which Muschietti replied, "Yes, still a big dream of mine. Since we've been involved heavily in this show, we haven't had time to execute it. Crossing fingers."

