It director Andy Muschietti wants to make a 6+ hour supercut of both movies featuring unseen footage: "Still a big dream of mine"

As It: Welcome to Derry season 1 comes to a close, fans are thinking about the future of the franchise, including an It movie supercut that director Andy Muschietti promised to make years ago.

During an It: Welcome to Derry Reddit AMA, one fan asked, "Mr. Andy Muschietti has previously talked about doing an Extended Cut that merges It and It Chapter Two in one seamless experience with hours of unused footage. Is this Cut still happening?" to which Muschietti replied, "Yes, still a big dream of mine. Since we've been involved heavily in this show, we haven't had time to execute it. Crossing fingers."

Before Welcome to Derry, Muschietti first stepped into the Stephen King universe with the 2017 movie It and returned in 2019 to direct its sequel, It: Chapter 2. The two movies adapted King's '80s novel pretty closely, with the first film focusing on the Losers Club in the '80s, and the second seeing the group return to Derry 27 years later. However, after the sequel hit screens, Muschietti briefly discussed the idea of releasing an extended supercut of both movies that would have neared the 6.5-hour mark.

As well as the two films, the supercut would have included never-before-seen footage and scenes that didn't make it off the page. One of the deleted scenes featured a celestial turtle named Maturin that showed up in Bill's basement in the second film. The turtle appears in many of King's stories, and is a wise, ancient cosmic entity that serves as a counterbalance to evil beings like Pennywise. However, due to the scene being mostly underwater, the sequence was cut for pacing reasons.

We have already seen what Muschietti is capable of when he has the freedom to explore King's universe without time or story constraints. Many fans have praised the director for what he has achieved with the show, with one stating that it includes the "greatest depiction of Pennywise in any media format," which makes up for his otherwise tame portrayal in the It movies.

Even if the supercut never sees the light of day, Muschietti's time in Derry is far from over. Despite Welcome to Derry season 1 ending on December 14, the showrunner plans to make two more seasons, with It: Welcome to Derry season 2 jumping back to 1935, and season 3 taking place in 1908. Season 1 already flashed back to 1908, where the evil entity lured and murdered circus clown Bob Grey and first took on the shape of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

It: Welcome to Derry season 1 is available to stream on HBO in the US and Now in the UK.