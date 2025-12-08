Stephen King fans say It: Welcome to Derry has the "greatest depiction of Pennywise in any media format," making up for It: Chapter 2: "Mr. Muschietti, I’m sorry for doubting you"

With the finale now less than one week away, fans are celebrating Bill Skarsgård's performance as Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry, saying episode 7 includes one of the best interpretations of Pennywise the Clown ever seen on screen.

Warning, the following contains slight spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 7, so turn back now if you have not yet caught up, but make sure to read our spoiler-free It: Welcome to Derry review first.

The penultimate episode of It: Welcome to Derry, titled 'The Black Spot,' finally filled in some of the blanks surrounding Pennywise's origin as Bob Grey, and how he became the killer clown entity we know him to be. However, the episode also delivered one of the most shocking scenes in the series so far as it saw the era's catastrophic event come to fruition. Pennywise used the disaster to feed, and took advantage of a number of victims in the cruellest of ways.

This is exactly what fans have been waiting for, as one took to Reddit to discuss how, although they were "very disappointed" by the portrayal of Pennywise in Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter 2 when the sequel hit screens in 2019, the seventh It: Welcome to Derry episode makes up for it. "Mr. Muschietti, I’m sorry for doubting you," said the fan.

"This episode by itself may just be the greatest depiction of Pennywise in any media format. Take my hand? Do I have face on my face? They see you too? The MEATCLEAVER? I'm Pennywise your dancing daddy? The pool of gore? The last scene on the fridge?? I had to play all of these scenes back like 3 times. Bill is incredible. That's all, just had to gush about it!"

It seems as though other fans agree, as one replied, "With Chapter 2 [Muschietti] had to eliminate a lot of content, and perhaps to try to reach the most 'mainstream' audience, he left the worst material. But this episode confirms to me that the guy has a lot of talent." Another added, "Skarsgard gets to shine by showing us the actual Bob Grey and then going full on psycho clown Pennywise."

According to IMDb, 'The Black Spot' is so far the most popular episode of It: Welcome to Derry, and stands with a near-perfect score of 9.5 stars out of 10. The Stephen King spin-off comes to an end on December 14 with the eighth and final episode titled Winter Fire. See our It: Welcome to Derry release schedule for exact timings.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to IT: Welcome to Derry Easter eggs and cameos, and keep up with upcoming Stephen King movies and shows heading your way.