Stephen King fans say It: Welcome to Derry has the "greatest depiction of Pennywise in any media format," making up for It: Chapter 2: "Mr. Muschietti, I’m sorry for doubting you"

Fans are praising Bill Skarsgård's performance as Pennywise in the latest episode of It: Welcome to Derry

Bill Skarsgard as Bob Gray/Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry
(Image credit: HBO)

With the finale now less than one week away, fans are celebrating Bill Skarsgård's performance as Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry, saying episode 7 includes one of the best interpretations of Pennywise the Clown ever seen on screen.

Warning, the following contains slight spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 7, so turn back now if you have not yet caught up, but make sure to read our spoiler-free It: Welcome to Derry review first.

This is exactly what fans have been waiting for, as one took to Reddit to discuss how, although they were "very disappointed" by the portrayal of Pennywise in Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter 2 when the sequel hit screens in 2019, the seventh It: Welcome to Derry episode makes up for it. "Mr. Muschietti, I’m sorry for doubting you," said the fan.

