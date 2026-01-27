The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever says she starts prep for season 3 "in a couple of days" and thinks "fans are really going to like" the "shifting perspective"

The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever has teased her bigger role in the upcoming third season – and said she starts her prep for season 3 in just a few days.

"I'm getting mentally and physically prepped right now. I go up in a couple days, actually, to start prep over there," Dever told Deadline. "I'm so excited to kind of take on a much bigger role in the season."

The Last of Us season 2 ending saw the perspective shift from Bella Ramsey's Ellie to Dever's Abby, promising to take us back in time to show us Abby's side of the story.

"The fans are really going to like it, I think, the shifting perspective onto Abby, getting some more context onto her storyline and going back in time with this season. So, I'm very excited for the fans to see it," Dever added.

One of the biggest changes for season 2, however, is behind the scenes – creator Neil Druckmann has stepped back from the series (though he's still onboard as an executive producer), along with The Last of Us Part 2 game co-writer Halley Gross.

"It was right when we were about to start the writers' room for season 3," Druckmann previously explained of his decision. "I looked at what's in front of me, what would the next season might look like, and with all the various Last of Us things I'm working on – not just the show – with all the various games I'm working on, the biggest one that takes up most of my time is Intergalactic: The Heretic Profit, our next big IP for Naughty Dog and PlayStation, it felt like I could better serve all of my responsibilities if I stayed at a higher level."

The Last of Us season 3 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting new TV shows of the year.