The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever says she starts prep for season 3 "in a couple of days" and thinks "fans are really going to like" the "shifting perspective"

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us season 2
(Image credit: HBO)

The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever has teased her bigger role in the upcoming third season – and said she starts her prep for season 3 in just a few days.

"I'm getting mentally and physically prepped right now. I go up in a couple days, actually, to start prep over there," Dever told Deadline. "I'm so excited to kind of take on a much bigger role in the season."

One of the biggest changes for season 2, however, is behind the scenes – creator Neil Druckmann has stepped back from the series (though he's still onboard as an executive producer), along with The Last of Us Part 2 game co-writer Halley Gross.

