The Last of Us season 3 finds it new Manny in Spider-Man: No Way Home star, and casts '90s icon as new Seraphite
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Clea DuVall are getting ready to fight some infected
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Clea DuVall have joined the cast of The Last of Us season 3.
According to Deadline, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will replace Danny Ramirez as WLF member Manny in the show's third season, with Clea DuVall set to play a Seraphite.
The hit series, based on the massively popular video games, was renewed for a third season ahead of the season 2 premiere last year. The first season follows The Last of Us Part 1, with season 2 and 3 adapting The Last of Us Part 2 – the latter of which shifts the storyline away from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and focuses more on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and new antagonist Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).
Ramirez departed the show last year after just one season due to scheduling conflicts, and we get why. The actor and soon-to-be filmmaker just finished filming Avengers: Doomsday, new Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic, Samo Lives, is getting ready to shoot his directorial debut Baton, and is confirmed to be starring alongside Pascal once again in the new Todd Haynes romance De Noche.
The actor isn't the only one who made an exit, as showrunner and video game creator Neil Druckmann announced his shock departure last year. Craig Mazin will now serve as showrunner, with the season set to focus on Abby's perspective (as per the second half of The Last of Us Part 2).
Lendeborg Jr. is best known for his role as popular kid Jason Inello in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film series, and just wrapped production on the upcoming B-movie horror, Halloween Store. DuVall is a lauded pop culture icon who starred in the queer coming-of-age comedy, But I'm a Cheerleader, as well as cult classic sci-fi horror The Faculty.
The Last of Us season 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2027. For more, check out our list of the best HBO Max shows to stream right now, or, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City.
