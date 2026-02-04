The Last of Us season 3 finds it new Manny in Spider-Man: No Way Home star, and casts '90s icon as new Seraphite

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Clea DuVall are getting ready to fight some infected

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Clea DuVall have joined the cast of The Last of Us season 3.

According to Deadline, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will replace Danny Ramirez as WLF member Manny in the show's third season, with Clea DuVall set to play a Seraphite.

The hit series, based on the massively popular video games, was renewed for a third season ahead of the season 2 premiere last year. The first season follows The Last of Us Part 1, with season 2 and 3 adapting The Last of Us Part 2 – the latter of which shifts the storyline away from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and focuses more on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and new antagonist Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

