Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4's shock character death is a loss for the show, but proves the series is learning from season 2's mistakes

Yellowjackets season 3 is upping the ante. This week's episode ended with a big twist and the loss of a major character, which came as a shock so early in the season. We're not even at the halfway mark yet, so the repercussions are sure to be echoed throughout the remaining six episodes.

As you might expect, there are major spoilers for Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date and don't want to know what happens!

Well, if you're still here, you know what goes down. At the end of the episode, Misty gets a call from Walter alerting her to a new post on the citizen detective forum they both frequent: a photo of Lottie's dead body at the bottom of a flight of stairs, surrounded by creepy burnt-out candles. We don't know how she died yet or who's responsible (although we have some theories…), but in the moments preceding her death it looked like she was getting ready to pay someone a visit and give them an apology.

Lottie's death is a shock, but I didn't think it felt like it was just added for shock value. It's raised the stakes, which feels necessary after the slower pace of season 2 – the characters often feel like they're in danger, but now we can believe that they really are.

A matter of life or death

(Image credit: Showtime)

As Taissa says in the season 3 premiere, everything is life or death for the girls in the wilderness back in the '90s flashbacks, but it's difficult sometimes to believe the same for the present-day timeline. This caused some stagnation in season 2, so much so that Nat's death in the season 2 finale felt jarring. There was little momentum building up to it, and the whole season's present-day storyline kind of felt like a set-up for that one moment.

While I would have liked to see more of her in season 3, Lottie's death doesn't feel like a waste of her character. Simone Kessell has given a subtle and layered performance throughout her time on the show, balancing Lottie's trauma with the bravado and personality she uses to mask it, and her relationship with Shauna's teenage daughter Callie was one of the more interesting parts of season 3's present-day timeline so far.

"I think she's intrigued by her," Kessell told GamesRadar+ ahead of the season premiere. "I think she believes that Shauna's child is perhaps the chosen one, or something. There's intrigue there, for sure. So she spends a lot of time casting her eyes on her and giving her a lot of attention."

With more than half the season left to go, it'll be interesting to see how Lottie's death reverberates off the other survivors. Are their lives in danger now, too? Or is one of their own involved, and do they need to start watching their backs? Callie is sure to be affected, too, and it'd be great to see her come into her own this season separate from her own family drama. It's sad to see Lottie go, but her absence paves the way for a tense, exciting remainder of season 3 – and we can't wait to see how it pans out.

Yellowjackets season 3 is airing weekly on Paramount Plus. For more info, get up to speed with our Yellowjackets season 3 release schedule, or check out the verdict in our Yellowjackets season 3 review.