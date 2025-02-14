Yellowjackets star Simone Kessell on Lottie's connection with Callie in season 3: "She's intrigued by her"

Yellowjackets star Simone Kessell's character Lottie may have left her cult leading days behind her, but she's got a new focus in season 3: Shauna's teenage daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins).

The season 2 finale saw Lottie admitted to a psychiatric facility after she tried to rope the other survivors into a hunting ritual reminiscent of their time in the wilderness that ultimately resulted in the death of Nat (Juliette Lewis). By the time season 3 episode 2 rolls around, though, she's back out in the world – and looking to stay with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). It's during her time in the Sedeki household that she starts to bond with Callie, who she first encountered in the season 2 finale.

"I think she's intrigued by her," Kessell tells GamesRadar+. "At the end of season 2, we see Callie come in with a gun and she shoots Lottie, and she sees something in her which is bringing her back to the wilderness, so to speak. I think she believes that Shauna's child is perhaps the chosen one, or something. There's intrigue there, for sure. So she spends a lot of time casting her eyes on her and giving her a lot of attention. But yeah, Lottie is definitely intrigued."

It's been almost two years since the dramatic end of season 2, but season 3 picks up only a few weeks later in the present-day timeline. Kessell and Lynskey are joined by other returning cast members Christine Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, and Elijah Wood.

The first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are out now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our Yellowjackets season 3 review and our guide to the Yellowjackets season 3 release schedule.