How to watch Young Sherlock, the irreverent remix reviewers are raving about

Young Sherlock is shaping up to be one of the most fun shows on streaming this month. With legendary director Guy Ritchie at the helm it's a fast-paced, swaggering, hugely entertaining gem of a show that's already attracting rave reviews. Young Sherlock is streaming on Prime Video worldwide from this week, 4 March, and all eight episodes are dropping at once.

Young Sherlock features Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the legendary detective, but in this show that fame is far in the future. Here he's an anarchic adolescent in what Prime Video says is "an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures."

The show is based on the Young Sherlock Holmes books by Andrew Lane, and it takes us through Sherlock's first ever case. That involves a mystery that will take him far from Oxford and change the course of his life.

In addition to Tiffin in the title role, who you may recognise from the After series of movies and Harlan Coben's Safe, Young Sherlock is packed with familiar faces including Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech). And of course director and executive producer Guy Ritchie has a long association with Sherlock Holmes: he directed the Sherlock Holmes movie and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows .

Here's how to watch Young Sherlock wherever you are.

How to watch Young Sherlock in the US

Young Sherlock is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, and that means you've got a few options here. If you're already a Prime member or Prime Video subscriber you don't need to do anything, because Young Sherlock is covered by your Prime membership.

If you're not, you can take out a 30-day free trial of Prime membership that'll give you plenty of time to watch all the episodes. Prime Video is then $8.99 a month on its own or free as part of a full Prime membership.

How to watch Young Sherlock in the UK

Young Sherlock is exclusive to Prime Video in the UK too, so if you're a Prime member or Prime Video subscriber you can stream Young Sherlock straight away. If you're not already a member or subscriber Amazon has a 30-day free trial of the full Prime membership including Prime Video. A stand-alone Prime Video subscription is £8.99 per month.

How to watch Young Sherlock in Australia

Young Sherlock is exclusive to Prime Video in Australia, so it's already included if you have a Prime membership or Prime Video subscription. If you don't, Amazon has a new customer offer that gives you 30 days of free Prime membership that gives you all the benefits including Prime Video. A stand-alone Prime Video subscription is $9.99 per month.

When is the Young Sherlock release date? The Young Sherlock release date is 4 March 2026. Prime Video is making all of the episodes available at once so you can watch every episode if you fancy a marathon viewing session, or you can watch at your own pace.

How many episodes of Young Sherlock are there? There are eight episodes in this first season of Young Sherlock, and all eight episodes will be available to stream from 4 March 2026.

