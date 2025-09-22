Tom Holland boldly declares that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a "rebirth" that feels "completely new": "It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie"

Despite being his fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU, Tom Holland says Brand New Day is a "rebirth" for his wallcrawler.

Speaking to Complex, Holland – who is currently filming the new Spider-Man movie, with a pause due to a recent on-set injury – opened up about how the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Brand New Day feels like a fresh start. Or a brand new day, if you will.

"It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie," Holland said, despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day being the fourth standalone instalment featuring his iteration of Spidey (after Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home).

"We're making the first movie in the next chapter… This is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day is clearly forward-facing, there's still plenty of time to pay tribute to what has come before – most notably the nods to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man suit designs on Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit.

"I'm really glad that people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew's suit[s]," Holland said, referring to the raised webbing popularized by Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and the larger black spider emblem on the chest of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man suit.

"I really like the idea that… he looks up to them and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now he is making his own suit and isn't part of the bigger team."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland's wallcrawler suit up once more in the MCU. The cast also features returnees Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Punisher actor Jon Bernthal, Scorpion actor Michael Mando, Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Severance's Tramell Tillman, while Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has long been rumored to be part of the Marvel Phase 6 movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits cinemas on July 31, 2026.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.