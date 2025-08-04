As the Spider-Man 4 set photo deluge continues Tom Holland shares first official pictures, and fans are loving the new costume

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day now filming, we finally got a full look at Tom Holland's suit with the mask, and it's sending fans into a frenzy. Thanks to Glasgow locals flooding social media with leaked set photos, we've been able to see Spider-Man's new look from every angle possible, and it's everything we were hoping for.

As many fans have noted, the new suit seems to draw inspiration both from Tobey Maguire's early 2000s suit and Andrew Garfield's version in The Amazing Spider-Man. We are particularly excited to see the raised webbing coming back to the design, as the character leaves his high-tech era behind and goes back to his humble origins as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

In a brief video released over the weekend, Holland revealed a first look at Spider-Man's new suit, minus the mask, getting ahead of the leaks from set that we saw shortly afterwards.

Following the set photo deluge, he also shared an official first look at the whole suit, writing in the caption: "Spider-Man Brand New Day 1".

As filming continues, we might be able to see first look footage from some very exciting cast members, some of them announced only a few days ago. Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role of The Hulk, making it his first MCU appearance since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while Michael Mando is coming back as the Scorpion after debuting as one of the bad guys in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland will also be joined by Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, following his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, and returning characters MJ and Ned, played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is also part of the cast, but her role is still a mystery.

An official synopsis is yet to be revealed, but we expect the story to pick up from the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending, which saw Peter Parker's existence erased. After facing colossal challenges alongside the Avengers, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige promised recently that Brand New Day will be focused on "street-level crime as opposed to world-ending events."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is releasing in cinemas on July 31, 2026. For more, here is our complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies and all the projects included in Marvel Phase 6.