Tom Holland reveals first full look at Spider-Man's new suit ahead of Brand New Day: "Are we ready?"

We finally got a first full look at Tom Holland's suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it's already getting Marvel fans excited.

The reveal came only a day after the suit was partially revealed in a teaser, which initially gave us some serious early 2000s Spidey vibes due to the raised black webbing. A closer look in the new video is also leading fans to draw comparisons with Andrew Garfield's suit in The Amazing Spider-Man, as both suits have similar details in the arms, a belt illusion at the hip line, and a bigger black spider logo in the chest.

It seems like this new suit might be taking inspiration from the previous versions of the webslinger, who starred alongside Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. In a way, it could be an homage to Tobey Maguire and Garfield's characters and the important lessons they taught the MCU's Peter Parker during their adventure together.

What is clear is that the new design goes back to the character's comic origins after an MCU era marked mostly by the high-tech suit that Tony Stark gave Peter in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and that can only be a good thing.

You can see the suit in the video below, where Holland walks up to the camera and says: "Are we ready?".

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Tom Holland New Suit Reveal - YouTube Watch On

With filming under way in Scotland and some fan videos leaking details about the film, it was only a matter of time until we saw Holland's new suit. Sony got ahead of the leaks with this official first look, although there might be other suit designs included in the film. We'll have to wait to find out.

In the meantime, we've had a couple of major cast announcements this week – Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role of The Hulk, making it his first MCU appearance since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Michael Mando is also coming back as the Scorpion after swearing vengeance against Spider-Man at the end of Homecoming.

They are both joining a stacked cast which so far includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, following his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again, and Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role that has fans wildly speculating. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also set to reprise their roles as MJ and Ned.

Directed by Shang Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will pick up from the events of the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Peter Parker's existence erased from everyone's minds, including his loved ones. An official synopsis is yet to be revealed, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said recently that the story will be focused on "street-level crime as opposed to world-ending events."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will land in cinemas on July 31, 2026. For more, here is our complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies and all the projects included in Marvel Phase 6.