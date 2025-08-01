Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit has been partially revealed ahead of Brand New Day, and the first look is giving us Sam Raimi vibes

Spider-Man's new suit in Brand New Day has been teased in a new promo, and it appears Tom Holland's Spidey might have been taking some design tips from Tobey Maguire's webhead during the events of No Way Home...

As you can see below, Sony has offered the briefest of glimpses at the new Spider-Man suit. While it's deliberately obscured and vague, there's plenty to get attached to, not least of all the shiny red colorway and the raised webbing, one that instantly calls to mind Sam Raimi's 2000s trilogy of Spider-Man films.

Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/hfOxYiYszwAugust 1, 2025

Tom Holland will seemingly don that suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal. It's not yet known, though, if he will keep the pitch-perfect costume that was shown during the No Way Home ending.

The first look at the suit may have come from an official source but, on the more unofficial end of the spectrum, a recent series of set photos may have confirmed that Mister Negative will be prowling the streets of New York as Brand New Day's Big Bad. The villain made his name as the foil for Spidey in Insomniac's series of PlayStation titles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits cinemas on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6.

