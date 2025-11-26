Stranger Things star Sadie Sink hints that she's not playing Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 4: "I'm excited for it to be put to rest"

Sadie Sink has hinted that she's not playing Peter Parker's longtime love interest Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 4, despite sharing the same look as the famous, fictional redhead.

"A lot of people forget that hair color can change," the Stranger Things star told Entertainment Weekly candidly. "But, yeah, I understand all of the theories. People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man 4 is set to follow Tom Holland's titular webslinger, as he ditches the timey-wimey world-saving and leans into being Everyone's Friendly Neighborhood do-gooder. With his anonymity restored, and his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) and former girlfriend Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya) not knowing who he is now, it's a task that proves surprisingly uncomplicated – at first, anyway. Jon Bernthal will also appear as Daredevil's Frank Castle/Punisher.

First brought to the screen by Kirsten Dunst in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Mary Jane Watson made her comic book debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #25 (June 1965). She goes on to become Peter's wife and a supporting player in Iron Man and Venom's runs.

Other characters Sink has been linked to as the Marvel sequel, which is officially subtitled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continues filming in Glasgow, Scotland include Firestar, Punisher sidekick Rachel Cole, X-Men's Jean Grey, and Gwen Stacy. The majority of whom sport auburn locks...

"Tom can wave at the fans because people know who he is, but then you get a glimpse of me and I'm like a penguin," Sink added, referencing the head-to-toe puffer coats she's been photographed by paparazzi in on set. "That'll be the situation for a bit, it seems."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming superhero movies or our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.