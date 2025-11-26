Stranger Things star Sadie Sink hints that she's not playing Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 4: "I'm excited for it to be put to rest"

She may be a redhead, but that doesn't mean Sadie Sink is playing Mary Jane Watson or Rachel Cole in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink has hinted that she's not playing Peter Parker's longtime love interest Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 4, despite sharing the same look as the famous, fictional redhead.

"A lot of people forget that hair color can change," the Stranger Things star told Entertainment Weekly candidly. "But, yeah, I understand all of the theories. People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man 4 is set to follow Tom Holland's titular webslinger, as he ditches the timey-wimey world-saving and leans into being Everyone's Friendly Neighborhood do-gooder. With his anonymity restored, and his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) and former girlfriend Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya) not knowing who he is now, it's a task that proves surprisingly uncomplicated – at first, anyway. Jon Bernthal will also appear as Daredevil's Frank Castle/Punisher.

