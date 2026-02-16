Spider-Man: Brand New Day art seemingly gives us a new look at a returning MCU villain – and a tease of two new ones
Scorpion's MCU suit seems to have been revealed by some new artwork
As Spider-Man villain Scorpion prepares to make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems he isn't alone.
New art for Spider-Man 4 seemingly reveals Michael Mando's MCU costume as he makes his big-screen return as Scorpion. The image, seen on Brazilian online merch store Piticas, shows off a green suit with Scorpion's signature deadly sting.
Mando's casting in the upcoming Spider-Man movie was confirmed in August 2025 after he was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was arrested by the FBI and swore vengeance on Spider-Man. Watch out, Peter Parker.
Alongside Scorpion and Peter Parker, though, the site also features images of two other Spidey villains: Tarantula and Boomerang. Neither of these characters have been included in Marvel's casting announcements so far.
Boomerang, AKA Fred Myers, first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1966. Known for (you guessed it) his excellent throwing skills, Boomerang has faced off against Spidey, the Hulk, Black Widow, Daredevil, and more. As for Tarantula, he first appeared in the comics as Anton Rodriguez in 1974. His suit is equipped with retractable razor-sharp claws and spikes that are filled with poison.
Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day also includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
