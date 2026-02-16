Spider-Man: Brand New Day art seemingly gives us a new look at a returning MCU villain – and a tease of two new ones

Scorpion's MCU suit seems to have been revealed by some new artwork

Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit
As Spider-Man villain Scorpion prepares to make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems he isn't alone.

New art for Spider-Man 4 seemingly reveals Michael Mando's MCU costume as he makes his big-screen return as Scorpion. The image, seen on Brazilian online merch store Piticas, shows off a green suit with Scorpion's signature deadly sting.

