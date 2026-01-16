Hideo Kojima finally understands why Jujutsu Kaisen is "so popular" – after watching it in the wrong order

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is now airing

Jujutsu Kaisen
(Image credit: MBS/Mappa)

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 last week, Hideo Kojima has finally started to catch up with the beloved anime series, although he might have done it in the wrong order (you can read our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order to avoid the same mistake).

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0. I'd only seen the first episode of the series before, but after watching this movie, I think I finally fully understand why it's so popular. And once again – MAPPA is incredible," wrote Kojima on Twitter yesterday, praising not only the series, but also the animation studio that makes it possible.

