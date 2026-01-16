Hideo Kojima finally understands why Jujutsu Kaisen is "so popular" – after watching it in the wrong order

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 last week, Hideo Kojima has finally started to catch up with the beloved anime series, although he might have done it in the wrong order (you can read our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order to avoid the same mistake).

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0. I'd only seen the first episode of the series before, but after watching this movie, I think I finally fully understand why it's so popular. And once again – MAPPA is incredible," wrote Kojima on Twitter yesterday, praising not only the series, but also the animation studio that makes it possible.

Although we love seeing Kojima entering the world of jujutsu sorcerers right as the story kicks off The Culling Game, starting with the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 having only watched the first episode of the show might not be the best viewing order.

The film is set after the events of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc (the first five episodes of season 2, or alternatively the compilation movie of the same name), and features some characters that viewers get to know and love episode after episode in the series, like the all-powerful Satoru Gojo.

That said, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is an outstanding watch, even "better than the entire show" for some fans. "I thought I would love the show as much as I loved the movie, but it never happened," wrote a fan, replying to Kojima's post, while others insisted that now he has to watch the rest of the series. "You gotta watch the series. Mappa gets better, season after season," recommended another fan.

Jujutsu Kaisen returned with new episodes on January 8, adapting the Extermination (chapters 137-143), Perfect Preparation (chapters 144-158) and finally the Culling Game arc (chapters 159-221) of the manga.

