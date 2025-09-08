Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga spin-off hits Shonen Jump, original creator Gege Akutami says it's "compact" and will be "about a half-year of work (if not canceled)"

Global smash-hit manga and anime Jujutsu Kaisen has a new manga spin-off coming to Shonen Jump, and it will expand the story into international territory by exploring jujutsu sorcerers from other countries.

Titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the manga is created by writer Gege Akutami (creator of the original Jujutsu Kaisen) and artist Yuji Iwasaki, and will release weekly on the Shonen Jump website. The original Jujutsu Kaisen ran in Shonen Jump from 2018-2024, and was adapted into a hugely popular anime.

In comments posted on social media (translated via Crunchyroll), Akutami describes the spin-off as "a short-term, compact serialization. It will be about a half-year of work (if not canceled), and around three volumes."

"Sorcerers and aliens!" reads Shonen Jump's official description of Jututsu Kaisen Modulo. "New series Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo by Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki joins the weekly lineup! Japan isn't the only place with jujutsu sorcerers!"

For those not in the know, Jujutsen Kaisen focuses on bizarrely strong high school student Yuji Itadori, who becomes a sorcerer in order to control the so-called Cursed Energy, a mystical power source generated by all humans via negative emotions. Yuji also acts out of necessity, having unwittingly become the physical host of Sukuna, the King of Curses. As a sorcerer, Yuji takes on all manner of Curses and evil beings who harness Cursed Energy for malevolent purposes.

It's unclear exactly what the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will be outside of exploring the sorcerers of countries outside Japan. A new piece of promo art, seen above, shows off the apparent new main character of Modulo.

The first chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is now available to read for free via Shonen Jump. At the same time, make sure to check out our list of the top 25 anime to watch in 2025.