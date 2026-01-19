Hit anime show Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 breaks winning streak by releasing one of its lowest-rated episodes ever
Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not happy with season 3's lore-heavy third episode
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3's success may have been short-lived, as the series's most recent episode has left many anime heads feeling rather disappointed.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode 3, titled 'About the Culling Game,' hit Crunchyroll on Thursday, January 15, and has landed one of the series' lowest ratings on IMDb. The third episode stands at 7.8 out of 10, which is not a terrible score by any means, but when you compare it to the season's stellar two-episode premiere, where the first two instalments earned scores of 9.2 and 8.8, it's a pretty steep decline.
Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't seen a score this low since its first season, with season 1 episodes 8 and 21 holding the lowest rating of 7.4. Aside from the score, season 3 episode 3 was disliked almost 3000 times on Crunchyroll. It is clear that fans are not too impressed, with many taking to Twitter to air their concerns. "There was far too much talking, and it felt like we were in class… I started to fall asleep," said one fan on Twitter, and another echoed, "Culling Game tutorial hit like a history lecture."
As its title suggests, the episode lays out what the Culling Game actually is as Itadori and his friends speak with Tengen about their plans. However, one fan has argued that the slow pace and high level of dialogue included in the episode were necessary, writing, "It’s an important episode for setting up the Culling Game, establishing rules, etc." In this sense, viewers may be thankful that episode 3 laid out the lore when the season picks up later, especially if they haven't read the original manga.
Following the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 sees our favourite sorcerers get to grips with The Culling Game after Noritoshi Kamo set it in motion, and Yuji Itadori faces execution at the hands of the Special Grade Sorcerer, Yuta Okkotsu. Fans will be pleased to know that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4, titled 'Perfect Preparation', will trim the dialogue and dive right back into the action.
Jujutsu Kaisen continues to air weekly on Crunchyroll. For more, check out the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule and our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.