Vin Diesel reveals the title of final Fast and Furious film and a release date

Gravel-gargling, steering wheel specialist Vin Diesel has given fans of Fast and Furious the update they’ve been waiting for this weekend. After being left on an explosive cliffhanger that seemingly saw the death (pfft) of half his family and the return of both Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Gisele (Gal Gadot) in Fast X, the action star took to Instagram to finally reveal when we’d be reuniting with Dom and what’s left of his crew, as well as the movie’s title.

“No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours,” wrote Diesel in that was accompanied by the image of Dominic Toretto being handed the keys to his escape in the very first film by the late Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner. “One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.”

So there you have it. Keeping with the trend of picking and choosing when to throw a number in the title, the eleventh and presumably final film in the franchise (again, pfft) will be titled Fast Forever. It’s certainly a long wait, but one that may be warranted given the extensive behind-the-scenes tinkering required in the Toretto garage.

In October 2025, reports revealed that Universal was imposing severe budget cuts on Fast Forever after a script was handed in that came with an estimated production price tag of $250 million. This might not have been a problem had Fast X not delivered the lowest box-office result in over a decade, earning just $705 million on a $340 million budget. Following this result, studio execs had pushed back, demanding that the closing chapter cut its cost by 20%.

This might explain why the few details Diesel hinted at in Fast Forever suggested the franchise would return to street racing (via Variety) rather than the excessive globe-trotting and — ahem — space travel seen in the most recent films.

Here’s hoping that things go according to plan and we don’t really have to wait forever for one last ride. While we wait, though, be sure to check out our ranking of the Fast and Furious films here.