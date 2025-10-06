The final Fast & Furious movie reportedly won't happen unless the budget is cut by $50m, despite Fast X ending on a huge cliffhanger

Fast & Furious might be in danger despite being one of the highest-grossing franchises in Hollywood. Two years after the release of Fast X, the final movie in the beloved action saga has not been officially announced, and recent reports claim that Universal is not willing to move forward until some budgetary reductions are made.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the next sequel doesn't have an approved script or a release date yet, and most of the main cast have not signed deals to return. Studio executives have reportedly told filmmakers that they won't make another Fast & Furious sequel unless the costs are cut by 20%. The current script requires a budget of $250 million.

This decision seems to be related to the box office results of Fast X in 2023, which became the franchise’s lowest-grossing release in more than a decade. It grossed $705 million against a budget of $340 million.

As WSJ points out, Hollywood’s new economic reality has led studios to be more careful with big-budget productions, as they need to earn about three times the film's costs in order to make a healthy profit, depending on the level of marketing spend. In a moment when even popular franchises like the MCU are failing to return to pre-pandemic box office numbers, the risks of approving an exorbitant budget are higher than ever.

The follow-up to Fast X, provisionally titled Fast X: Part 2, was expected to be released this year. Only Vin Diesel seems sure that the sequel is happening, with the lead actor claiming last June that the new release date is penciled in for April 2027.

Diesel also said that he had "three conditions" to return for the new movie. "First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner," he revealed, referring to the late Paul Walker's character (via Variety).

Things are not looking as promising now as the actor made it look back then. However, according to the recent report, people close to the upcoming film hope it will start shooting next spring.

Meanwhile, Universal reportedly has plans to revive the franchise with less expensive projects, including a live-action television series and potential spinoff films for certain characters.

