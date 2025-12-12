Star Wars Galactic Racer announced for 2026, promising pure racing "the way it was before the Empire shut it down" – but I don't see any podracers

Move over Fate of the Old Republic, a real Star Wars game just entered the conversation. Yes, The Game Awards 2025 didn't grace us with one but two games in a galaxy far far away.



The trailer establishes quickly that this game has the looks but it isn't just a pretty face. The team behind Star Wars Galactic Racer, Fuse Games, is made up of devs whose previous credits include racing masterpieces such as Burnout Paradise and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. For the Star Wars setting Fuse has traded out traditional cars for the likes of landspeeders and speeder bikes (but crucially no podracers have been spotted). One of the many planets you'll return to will be Jakku, but that is far from the last place you'll be speeding. The trailer also introduces Ando Prime, a snowy planet that brings Hoth to mind.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer™ - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Because this is Star Wars even the racing game has lore. Galactic Racer takes place after the fall of the Empire. You'll step into the shoes of Shade, who Fuse Games' Matt Webster called a "lone racer with a dream of glory and revenge" in an interview with StarWars.com.

The expansive interview also teases that racing will be high-stakes and span a campaign and multiplayer modes. Each craft will of course handle differently. Webster uses speederbikes as an example saying they are, "fast and ferocious". Different types of craft will all race at the same time, with potentially beneficial or disastourous interacticons arising from how different crafts physically interact with each other. It sounds like this will be an extremely reactive racer that allows for a wide range of player customization in playstyles.

And yes, Webster confirms, that is legendary racer Sebulba that you can spy in the trailer.

Star Wars Galactic Racer is set for a 2026 release.



