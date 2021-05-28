Cruella post-credits scene explained: how the movie ties into 101 Dalmatians

Cruella has arrived in cinemas and on Disney Plus, and it's worth hanging around for the credits. Yes, like the Avengers, there's a Cruella post-credits scene that helps set up Emma Stone's delectable villain's inevitable future.

But before we go into specifics, here's your obligatory spoiler warning! The following contains major Cruella spoilers – so turn back now if you haven't seen the origin tale of Disney's puppy-killing villain.

So, you've seen Cruella! then you know the Baroness is *dun dun duuuuh* Estella's real mother, and the two fashionistas have had their head-to-head, with Emma Thompson's character ending up in jail and Cruella becoming the owner of her mansion, Hellman Hall, shortening it to Hell Hall. We even learn the origins of the "de Vil" in Cruella's name.

But what happens after the credits? Well, there's a small tag at the end of the colorful credits that ties the movie to 101 Dalmatians.

Having adopted the Baroness's Dalmations, Cruella's motley crew notices that one of them is pregnant. Next thing you know, the Baroness's lawyer Roger, and Estella's childhood friend Anita, are opening packages with Dalmatian puppies inside. Their names? Pongo and Perdita, of course!

Turns out Cruella is the person who gifts Roger and Anita the dogs that will eventually lead to them becoming a couple, the dogs birthing 101 Dalmatians, and then Cruella trying to kill those dogs for a coat. Ehem. Bit odd, but whatever.

Also of note, Roger begins composing the song "Cruella de Vil" in tribute to the eponymous Cruella. Here's the original song from the animation.

That's the Cruella post-credits scene all explained, with its references to 101 Dalmatians. If you're looking for more on Cruella, be sure to check out our piece on the making of the Disney movie, featuring interviews with all the major cast and crew members. And if you're after something new to watch, check out our list of the best Disney Plus movies streaming right now.