James Cameron has shown an early version of Avatar 3 to "a few people" and they say it's the best and most emotional entry in the series

James Cameron has shown an early cut of Avatar 3 (officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash) to a "few selected people" – and their verdicts are overwhelmingly positive according to the director.

“I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far," Cameron told Stuff NZ.

Cameron added, "We'll find out, you know, but I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way.”

The Avatar threequel, once again starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, will head back to Pandora and at least somewhat focus on the plight of the Ash People, who reside close to the volcanic regions of the planet. A first look was revealed in January.

Cameron, meanwhile, isn't content on resting on his laurels for the third Avatar film – especially with at least two more subsequent entries planned.

The director told Empire Magazine, "It’s a tricky thing. We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it goes, 'Fuck, that’s not what I signed up for.' But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every fricking time."

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit cinemas on December 19, 2025. Given these early comments, maybe it's best to bring some tissues. Just in case.

