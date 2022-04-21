Johnny Depp says he'll never play Jack Sparrow in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie again

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp says he would never play Jack Sparrow again, even if Disney offered him "$300 million and a million alpacas" to reprise the role.

The actor expressed his disinterest in returning to the franchise while appearing in a Virginia courtroom, as his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – who launched abuse claims against him through an op-ed in December 2018 – continued.

During the trial, Depp, who has worked with Disney on a few notable projects over the years, including Alice in Wonderland and Into the Woods, was asked by Heard's attorney, Ben Rottenborn, about a Daily Mail article from October 2018, that reported he was "out as Jack Sparrow".

"I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn't surprise me," Depp replied (via Variety). Later, Rottenborn referenced Depp's deposition, in which he expressed that he would not want to work on a sixth Pirates film, even if the opportunity arose.

"The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" the lawyer posited, to which Depp said: "That is true, Mr. Rottenborn."

Depp first played Jack Sparrow in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of Black Pearl, and portrayed the rum-swigging marauder in all of its sequels, Dead Man's Chest, At World's End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. Despite this, he claims he's never seen the first installment.

"I didn't see it. But I believe that the film did pretty well, apparently, and they wanted to keep going, making more and I was fine to do that," the 58-year-old stated during the trial.

Heard first publicly accused Depp of domestic violence when she filed a restraining order against him in 2016. Since then, Depp has alleged that "there was not a molecule of truth" in Heard's accusations. When the couple's divorce was settled a few months later, Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million – which she promised to donate to charity – and the pair issued a joint statement that assured "neither party has made false accusations for financial gain." Now, Depp is suing for defamation, and Heard is countersuing. The court case continues.