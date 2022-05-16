Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean future is "yet to be decided", says Jerry Bruckheimer

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed that Johnny Depp's future within the franchise "is yet to be decided", despite the actor recently suggesting that he would never play Jack Sparrow again.

Following the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, Disney had planned to develop a sixth film, with Depp reprising the role of the rum-swigging marauder again. The project was scrapped, however, when Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard published an op-ed that accused him of domestic abuse.

Depp's relationship with the studio has been talked about frequently recently, during an ongoing court trial that is investigating Depp's defamation claims against Heard. He suggests that her allegations have cost him work – including a reported $22.5 million lined up for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

In a new interview with The Times, Bruckheimer – who has produced all five movies so far – was asked about Pirates' direction going forward, and specifically whether Depp would be involved, to which he replied: "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

Last month, Depp was quizzed on his interest in playing Jack Sparrow again by Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn. As part of the Alice in Wonderland star's deposition, the lawyer said: "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?"

"That is true, Mr. Rottenborn," Depp answered.

"A franchise can only last so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that," he said at a later date. "I thought the characters should have a way out, to end the franchise on a very good note, and I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

All Pirates of the Caribbean movies are currently streaming on Disney Plus.