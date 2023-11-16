Disney CEO says Frozen 4 could be coming, with the screenwriter working on "two new stories"

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that not one but two new Frozen movies could be on the way.

It was revealed earlier in the year that a threequel is in the works, but, according to Iger, screenwriter Jennifer Lee – who also co-directed both Frozen movies – is in fact working on two new stories, which could lead to a fourquel as well.

"Well, I'll give you a little surprise there," Iger told GMA. "Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too."

Iger was tight-lipped about any further updates, though. "But I don't have much to say about those films right now," Iger added. "But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

Frozen isn't the only Disney classic with another installment in the works, either, with Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2 announced alongside Frozen 3. "Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," Iger said in February. "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

Next up from Disney Animation is Wish, which stars Ariana DeBose as Asha and Chris Pine as the villainous King Magnifico. Allison Moore and Lee penned the script, with Lee's Frozen and Frozen 2 co-helmer Chris Buck co-directing with Fawn Veerasunthorn. That film hits theaters this November 22.

