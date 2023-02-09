Disney is making sequels to Frozen, Toy Story, and Zootopia

Disney is making sequels to three of its animated classics: Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2 are all in the works.

CEO Bob Iger revealed the news at the company's Q1 earning's call. "Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," Iger said, per Deadline (opens in new tab). "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

The Toy Story franchise spans four movies – plus the Buzz spin-off Lightyear – and kicked off in 1995 with the release of the original movie. The original voice of Buzz, Tim Allen, has confirmed that he'll be back for the fivequel. "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!" he wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). Considering Toy Story 4 ended with Buzz and Woody going their separate ways, we can assume they'll reunite for the new film. No further casting has been confirmed just yet, but if Allen is back, it's likely that Tom Hanks will return as Woody, too.

Frozen follow-up Frozen 2, meanwhile, was released in 2019, and saw Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the gang venture outside of Arendelle to an Enchanted Forest. Similarly to Toy Story 4, the movie ended with Anna and Elsa living apart – though, it seems a safe bet that the sister duo will reunite for the third installment. Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snowman in the movies, confirmed he'd be back on Twitter. "Excited to head back… into the Unknown," he wrote (opens in new tab), quoting Elsa's big song from the sequel. With Gad back, it seems likely that Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff will return, too.

As for Zootopia, that film came out in 2016, and follows bunny police officer Judy Hops, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with con artist fox Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman. An anthology spin-off show called Zootopia+ released on Disney Plus in 2022, though that show didn't feature Bateman or Goodwin.

No plot details or release dates have been confirmed for any of the new movies just yet.

Next up on Disney's animated release slate is Pixar's Elemental, which arrives this June 16. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies to get up to speed with everything the House of Mouse has in store for us.