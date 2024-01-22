Gillian Anderson joins cast of Tron 3 in mystery role

Gillian Anderson is the latest star to join the cast of Tron: Ares, the upcoming third movie in the Tron franchise, Deadline reports.

Pretty much everything about the movie is so far being kept under wraps – including Anderson's role, but we do know that Jared Leto will star as Ares, a fictional character who crosses over from the world of video games to planet Earth. Leto is also on board as a producer.

Alongside Leto and Anderson, the film's cast also includes American Horror Story's Evan Peters, Past Lives' Greta Lee, Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith, Shameless' Cameron Monaghan, and Yellowjackets' Sarah Desjardins, but their characters are still undisclosed.

After a few switch-ups behind the scenes, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil helmer Joachim Rønning is now in the director's chair. The original Tron movie, released in 1982, starred Jeff Bridges as a computer programmer and video game developer who finds himself inside a piece of software that he must fight to escape from. Bridges returned for the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, but he isn't back for the latest installment.

As for Anderson, she most recently reprised her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix's Sex Education season 4, as well as playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime's The First Lady. Her other upcoming movie roles include playing British journalist Emily Maitlis in the Netflix drama Scoop and starring alongside Jason Isaacs in The Salt Path.

Tron: Ares doesn't have a release date yet. For more, check out our picks of the biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.