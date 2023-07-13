Star Wars actor Cameron Monaghan cast in a mystery role in Tron: Ares

The Tron: Ares cast is growing as Star Wars actor Cameron Monaghan lands a mystery new role in the upcoming sci-fi. Per Deadline, he’ll be starring opposite Jared Leto in the third movie in the Tron franchise.

Monaghan’s role has not yet been confirmed, but we do have some vague details about the plot. The script, penned by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, follows a computer program called Ares that crosses over to the human world. Leto plays Ares, the sentient manifestation of the program.

Other cast members attached included Past Lives lead Greta Lee as a tech company CEO who’s forced on the run over the technology. Evan Peters and Jodie Turner-Smith also star in the movie, but their roles have not yet been announced.

Monaghan made waves on TV as Ian Gallagher in the US remake of Shameless, before going on to play the Joker in Gotham. In recent years, he’s probably best known as Jedi Cal Kestis in the games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi: Survivor.

We’ve got to admit, we’re very excited to see the actor in another sci-fi hit – and hopefully, this will help reignite the campaign of getting Monaghan’s Cal into live-action.

Tron: Ares is the third movie in the franchise that began back in 1982 and saw Jeff Bridges playing a video game designer who entered his own game. Bridges returned for the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy as well, alongside Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

The threequel is due to start filming in August but no release date has been announced yet. For more upcoming movies, check out our breakdown of 2023 movie release dates.