"We are just now starting to write the script" for Incredibles 3, says Disney, and we'll learn more about the all-new adventure in the future

Disney's D23 expo is kicking off in Brazil right now, and attendees were given some new information about upcoming The Incredibles 3 from Pixar vice president for film production Jonas H. Rivera.

In a video shared to Twitter by CinePop, we catch the logo of the Incredibles 3 as Rivera gives a speech. "They're back!" he says. "Jack-jack is back, everybody is back in an all-new adventure – more on this in the future."

For those of you who didn't grow up with Disney, The Incredibles is a movie about a family of superheroes living in secret. That is, until a villain forces them into action so that they can save their city from a giant robot with tentacle arms that's laying waste to everything and everyone.

#OsIncríveis3 ganhou logo nacional e o roteiro já está sendo escrito. #D23Brasil pic.twitter.com/rGrDfDnsdsNovember 8, 2024

There was even a PS2 tie-in game, because the early and mid-2000s were a time where every movie needed a game adaptation. I have fond memories playing it, zipping around with Dash's superspeed or using Violet's shields and Elastagirl's extending punches.

Hopefully we get another licensed game, but in the meantime Rivera says, "we are just now starting to write the script and it is so cool. I'm dying, I want to show you more, but we'll do that later." At that last remark, the crowd groans and he replies, "I know, I know, but you gotta have more to look forward to."

Since the film is only just being written yet, we likely won't be seeing it anytime soon, maybe 2026 if we're lucky, but that's just an educated guess and assuming the script doesn't need to go through any rewrites further into production. The first movie came out in 2004, the second in 2018, so we are at least seeing time between the films getting shorter.

