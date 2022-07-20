Live-action Hercules remake will pay homage to the original but "with a more modern spin"

Don’t expect Herc to go from hero to zero when he makes the jump to live-action. The upcoming remake of the Disney classic will stick close to its roots but, according to producers Anthony and Joe Russo, will have a "more modern spin" on the Olympian tale.

"It will certainly pay homage to the original with a more modern spin on it," Joe Russo tells us during a press event for Netflix’s The Gray Man.

He continues, "What Anthony and I love about the original is how funny and subversive it is. I think we try to embrace that sense of humor in the remake."

Hercules is undated and is currently without a cast – but does have a director attached. As revealed in June, Guy Ritchie (who also helmed the Aladdin live-action remake for Disney) will direct the project.

It continues a recent trend of live-action remakes from The House of Mouse. The Beauty and the Beast, starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson, was wildly successful at the box office, grossing $1.2 billion. Similarly, 2019’s The Lion King – directed by Jon Favreau – took in $1.6 billion. A sequel from Barry Jenkins is in the works.

Another live-action remake, The Little Mermaid, is set for release on May 26, 2023 and sees Halle Bailey play the role of Ariel. For more on what else is coming – from under the sea to the top of Mount Olympus – be sure to check out our guide to new Disney movies.

The Gray Man is in select cinemas now and on Netflix from July 22.