Norman Reedus adds fuel to Death Stranding 2 title rumors: "I'll be waiting for you on the beach"

Actor Norman Reedus is seemingly leaning into rumors about Death Stranding 2's official title.

Reports from earlier in the week claimed that Hideo Kojima's nebulous upcoming sequel would officially be called Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Just a day after the rumors, Reedus - who plays main man and bridge installer Sam Bridges - jumped on social media to post a cutscene from the original game, featuring the ominous line "I'll be waiting for you on the beach."

Reedus notably didn't caption the video to provide any clarification, which is probably the marketing campaign's mandate for anything Kojima or Death Stranding related. Stay vague. But the tease's timing, plus the actual content of the cutscene, certainly implies that there's some legitimacy behind the On The Beach rumors.

Norman Reedus's latest post on Instagram."I'll be waiting for you on the beach." 👀#DeathStranding #DeathStranding2

Either that or Reedus is simply drumming up discussion before the epic hiking sim's Director's Cut launches on iPhones, iPads, and Macs on January 30.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach would be an appropriately Kojima-esque name regardless, mainly because it has all the subtlety of a sledgehammer ripping through walls. And, as you can see in the above clip, gray shores play a central part in the original by acting as a sort of no man's land between the living and the dead.

Tonight, I'll rewatch my favorite, "On The Beach".

Director Kojima has also repeatedly tweeted about On The Beach. Not the game; the 1959 film about the nuclear apocalypse, which plays with the world-ending angst of the Cold War era. Death Stranding certainly explores similar themes and known movie buff Kojima frequently slides film references into his gameography, lending some more fuel to the fire.

