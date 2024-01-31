It's really called Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and it's coming in 2025 complete with a sentient ventriloquist's dummy and a guitar gun

Confirming earlier rumors, the full title of the Hideo Kojima-directed sequel is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and we just got an extensive new trailer revealing that the game is set to launch in 2025.

The new trailer is just as dense with wild speculative imagery and concepts as you'd expect, but the standouts include what appear to be a sentient ventriloquist's dummy that'll hang on your waist and a flying machine that looks a suspicious degree like Metal Gear Rex. Oh, and the revived Higgs appears to be wielding a guitar that shoots lightning.

This story is developing. For more, check out our PlayStation State of Play January 2024 live coverage.