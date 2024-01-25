The Last of Us 2 Grounded documentary releases next week alongside new Ellie and Abby skins

Naughty Dog's documentary on The Last of Us 2 is releasing on February 2, complete with new cosmetics for the sequel's recently released PS5 remaster.

The making of 2013's The Last of Us was explored in a documentary released shortly after the game's release, and a similar documentary was developed alongside The Last of Us 2 but was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, almost four years later, it's set to release on YouTube and as a downloadable add-on for The Last of Us 2 Remastered. The update will also include new skins for Abby and Ellie to use in the main campaign as well as the new roguelike mode, No Return.

Big spoilers ahead for The Last of Us 2, just in case you're playing for the first time with the remaster or you're watching the show and don't want a major plot point of season 2 spoiled.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The full range of topics covered in The Last of Us 2's making-of documentary has yet to be revealed, but a recent trailer teased the studio's internal discussions around the controversial death of Joel near the beginning of the game, the issue of crunch culture in the lead-up to release, the massive leak that spoiled the sequel's story before launch, and the real-life pandemic that emerged just as Naughty Dog was preparing to put the final touches on the game.

The PS5 native remaster includes re-touched 4K visuals, improved performance, never-before-released "lost" levels with developer commentary, and the roguelike survival mode No Return.

This week, The Last of Us 2 developers revealed an even bloodier alternative ending, and let's all just be thankful they didn't include it in the game.