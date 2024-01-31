Metro Awakening could be a single-player VR game to rival Half-Life Alyx, and it's out this year

The rumored VR spin-off of the Metro series is real and due out in 2024, and Metro Awakening looks like it could satisfy the Half-Life Alyx-shaped hole I've been carrying in my heart for years.

The trailer for Metro Awakening doesn't show much, but there's a lot of moody atmosphere and an appealing blend of action, exploration, stealth, and just a dash of horror. The game is set to launch in 2024 across Meta Quest 2 and 3, Steam VR, and PSVR 2.

