Weird and wild PS5 action RPG Stellar Blade finally gets a release date, and I admit I'm pretty excited for it

After what feels like 20 trailers, we finally have a release date for Stellar Blade, that vaguely Nier Automata-like, PS5-exclusive action RPG. It's out April 26, 2024, as we learned at today's PlayStation State of Play January live show.

Yet another newly released trailer offers an overview of the game formerly known as Project Eve. Stellar Blade follows protagonist Eve in her fight against the Nativa monsters that drove humanity off earth. Honestly, that feels like all you need to know. Here there be monsters: go kill 'em.

Joined by companions Adam and Lily, Eve hacks and slashes and shoots her way through a ruined world. You'll upgrade your gear, fill out your skill tree to define your fighting style, and parry a whole bunch of bosses in half – classic. After a sizable wait and hefty delay, it'll be nice to finally get a feel for how this one performs.

