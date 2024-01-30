PlayStation State of Play predictions: What we want to see at the 40-minute showcase that promises 15+ games

With Sony staring down its latest PlayStation State of Play showcase (Wednesday 5pm ET / 10pm GMT), we're here to do what we do best: speculate on what we might see during the 40-minute show that promises 15+ games.

We're now well into the swing of 2024, with PlayStation having kicked off its busy start to the year with The Last of Us 2 Remastered – a souped-up re-release of the 2020 original for PS5, including its 'Lost Levels' cut content and a new roguelike mode named No Return – earlier this month. February is likewise set to be a busy one with Foamstars, Helldivers 2, Pacific Drive and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth all launching within a few weeks of each other, with one other PS5-exclusive, Rise of the Ronin, scheduled to land on March 22.

Add this to a long list of console-exclusive games currently boasting a TBC release date, and there's plenty we could see at the latest State of Play broadcast. The question is, of course, what will we see over the course of the 40-minute show. We already know to expect "extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin", so what else do we really hope pops its head above?

Sony State of Play predictions

Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Konami)

It's been a while since we've seen or heard anything from Bloober Team's upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, making the State of Play the most obvious place for a development update. Bloober Team – the creators of Layers of Fear among other unsettling horror ventures – has long stressed its desire to reimagine James Sutherland's twisted tour of video games' most cursed town, but not retell it. That'll be music to the ears of long-standing fans, but I'm most intrigued to see how it looks in practice. From the Blue Creek Apartments to the Lake View hotel and everything (and every thing) between, I want to be scared shitless all over again.

Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Despite prior social media speculation, Death Stranding 2 didn't show itself at last year's Game Awards in LA. What was surely a worthy stage to showcase actual gameplay of Hideo Kojima's much-anticipated yet continually elusive sequel, it wasn't to be – which could set the stage for the forthcoming State of Play. Given the fact Kojima himself is thought to have scrapped the entire first version of the game's script amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, showing us what the future holds for the action-adventure game sequel at this point looking into the year ahead at least makes sense on paper.

Hideo Kojima's OD

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Of course, if Hideo Kojima does feature at this incoming State of Play while showcasing Death Stranding 2, then it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest his other prospective project – OD, in collaboration with US film director Jordan Peele – will likewise appear. Following Kojima's unreleased horror game(s), Silent Hills and P.T. way back in 2014, OD is said to be a horror game "unlike any other game" and will feature The Hunger Games actor Hunter Schafer. Not much else is known about OD at this stage, meaning the forthcoming State of Play would be a nice stage to show off some more.

Judas

(Image credit: Ghost Story Games)

Judas, you may recall, is the debut title from Ghost Story Games, founded by BioShock director Ken Levine. Unveiled for the first time at The Game Awards in December 2022, it's thought Judas has been in the development oven for some time – after Levine founded the studio in the wake of BioShock Infinite's release in 2013. As a narrative-driven single-player shooter in a similar mold, Judas looks like a very faithful follow-up to the BioShock series, with creepy robots and a protagonist struggling to survive a bleak situation. And yet, while it undoubtedly bears a resemblance to BioShock, Ghost Story Games says it's set in a whole new universe and stars new characters. In short, we'd love to see more, please.

The next Uncharted (or whatever Naughty Dog's on next)

(Image credit: Sony)

This time last year, Naughty Dog had barely said it was "done" with the Uncharted series, before Sony set tongues wagging with its 'Live from PS5' short that appeared to feature Nathan Drake's daughter, Cassie Drake. Among live-action shots of Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon: Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarok, the briefest of clips showed a young woman navigating a dark cave with a flaming torch, edging towards what looked like treasure. Given the last Uncharted game, 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, wrapped up with Cassie discovering her parents' discoveries before having a heart-to-heart with her father, a subsequent Cassie-shaped spin-off isn't beyond the realms of possibility. If not this, though, it'd be great to see what Naughty Dog is up to in 2024 and beyond otherwise – especially as we stare down season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us TV show.

PS5 Pro or something even less likely

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Wouldn't it be great to get something that's properly shocking at the upcoming State of Play? Something on that maybe-not-even-real Cory Barlog sci-fi game would be lovely. As would all of the above games running on the new PS5 Pro in real-time on-stage. As would confirmation of a Dino Crisis remake. And a Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remaster. And a Sonic Generations remaster. And a new Metro game. And, of course, Bloodborne 2. I'd bite your hand off for any of those, truth be told – but I'd be equally keen to see more from games that we know are happening, such as Slitterhead, Marvel's Wolverine, and some of the other Silent Hill games in the works to name but a few. As always, check back in with us after the showcase to laugh and/or cry at what we got right and categorically wrong.

