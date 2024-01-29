PlayStation State of Play confirmed for this week with a "40 minute" broadcast "covering 15+ games"

Sony has confirmed that its rumored State of Play broadcast will broadcast this Wednesday.

The State of Play will air on January 31 at 2pm PT / 5PM ET / 10pm GMT. You'll be able to tune in via PlayStation's channels on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Get ready for a new State of Play! https://t.co/KDyuY2UvfqTune in on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok this Wednesday at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT for 40 minutes covering 15+ games, including extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, plus more from talented game developers from… pic.twitter.com/MQg76iv8TtJanuary 29, 2024 See more

"The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming," Sony says in its announcement. "Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond."

You might recall Stellar Blade as Project Eve, the gorgeous third-person action game that's been appearing at various PlayStation events since 2019. Rise of the Ronin is a samurai RPG that promises to be the "biggest game to date" from the studio behind Nioh. These are promising titles that are nonetheless not necessarily huge blockbusters, and it's important to remember that State of Play broadcasts are typically a bit more low-key than the larger events branded under the PlayStation Showcase name.

That said, there have been big rumors about this State of Play, the most notable of which is that we're getting new information about Death Stranding 2. Word that the game's final title would be Death Stranding 2: On the Beach came out from a reliable leaker last week, and the promise of "some of the most talented minds in gaming" certainly sounds like the way Sony would introduce an appearance from director Hideo Kojima.

