Project Eve looks like Final Fantasy meets Devil May Cry in outstanding new PS5 trailer

A brand new Project Eve trailer revealed during today's PlayStation showcase gives off major Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry vibes.

The new Project Eve trailer shows the ambitious Korean RPG running on PS5, and it looks better than we've ever seen it. We see a good amount of gameplay footage previewing some of the absolutely massive creatures we'll be facing off against, as well as the powerful sword you'll have at your defense. In the footage, protagonist Eve zips around various environments, including one sequence where she's using some sort of hover board to glide around the walls of a large mechanical tube.

Combat looks like classic fast-paced hack-and-slash action, mixed with special abilities afforded by Eve's magical sword, and the odd quick time event to test your reflexes. Boss fights are visually stunning, with giant biomechanical marvels seemingly abound.

"Project Eve is an action-adventure game that takes place in the not-too-distant future on the ruined Earth against unknown enemies," reads a new synopsis for the game. "Accompany the powerful heroine Eve, join forces with comrades along the way, and take up the challenge against the tough adventure."

First announced back in 2019, Project Eve is a single-player action-RPG. Developer Shift Up Corporation has yet to reveal a release date for Project Eve, but the last we heard it was heading to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in the unspecified future.

