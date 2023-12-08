Samurai RPG Rise of the Ronin is the "biggest game to date" from the studio behind Nioh, and it's out in March

By Hirun Cryer
Exclusively for PS5

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Rise of the Ronin is slated to launch next year on March 22, and is billed as Team Ninja's "biggest game to date."

A new trailer for Rise of the Ronin premiered last night at The Game Awards 2023, showcasing historic action-packed combat in feudal Japan. You can see the trailer below, complete with the release date of March 22, exclusively for the PS5. After knowing next to nothing about the game for over a year, it's suddenly out in just a few months from now.

"As a title, Rise of the Ronin features a historical setting quintessential to Koei Tecmo, while brimming with Team Ninja’s own brand of action and combat," Team Ninja president Fumihiko Yasuda writes on the PlayStation Blog. "Throughout creating our biggest game to date, we have been working alongside the team at SIE to create an experience that allows players to fully embody a Ronin during the closing days of the Tokugawa Shogunate."

Rise of the Ronin takes place near the end of the 19th century, then, with key historical figureheads like Ryoma Sakamoto and Shoin Yoshida dragging Japan towards a more modern culture. We'll interact with these characters in the new game, as it's our choices that'll affect how Rise of the Ronin's story plays out, and how Japan is shaped.

There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition that's been revealed for Rise of the Ronin alongside the trailer and release date. You can see the full contents just below, including a special warrior armor set, formal attire, a ninja's staff and paired swords, digital soundtrack, and digital artbook. Pre-order bonuses for any edition come with four unique fighting abilities, an armor set, and a katana.

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look at all the other console exclusives coming to the platform next year. 

Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.