Naughty Dog is "done" with Uncharted

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed that the studio is now "done" with the Uncharted series and is "moving on" from it.

In an interview with Buzzfeed (opens in new tab), Druckmann discussed the future of Naughty Dog and reflected on its previous successes. After talking about the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game and the potential for a third installment of the series, the developer then mentioned the studio's other big series, Uncharted.

"For us, Uncharted was insanely successful," Druckmann reveals, "Uncharted 4 was one of our best-selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on." Which is a pretty definitive way of saying there's currently no plans to make any other Uncharted games.

This has got to sting for those holding out hope for Uncharted 5, especially after two Naughty Dog developers told GamesRadar+ last year to "never say never" when it comes to another sequel. The studio obviously has a soft spot for its iconic series though, as the currently airing The Last of Us TV show featured a subtle reference to Nathan Drake in its second episode.

If you haven't been keeping up, the Uncharted series is made up of four mainline games and several other spin-off titles, expansions, and re-releases. Nathan Drake's story was also adapted for screen last year in the form of the Uncharted movie , which saw Tom Holland playing the famous treasure hunter and Mark Wahlberg as his good friend Sully.