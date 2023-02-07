BioShock director's next game, Judas, will be out by March 2025

Take-Two is optimistic about hitting the game shipping on time

Judas, the new game from Ken Levine
Judas, the next game from BioShock's director, will release by March 2025.

Yesterday, publisher Take-Two Interactive held a quarterly earnings call with CEO Strauss Zelnick. The publisher stated it has 87 games set to launch between March 2023 and March 2025, and IGN (opens in new tab) confirmed with Zelnick that this number includes Judas, from Ghost Story Games.

Zelnick admits that despite Take-Two's games having had "slippages" in the past few years, the publisher's slate feels "really stable right now." Every game publisher naturally faces delays for its many ongoing projects, and with 87 spinning plates in the works, Take-Two is no exception to that, but Zelnick is "optimistic" about delivering Take-Two's slate on time.

Judas is the debut title from Ghost Story Games, founded by BioShock director Ken Levine. It was only just unveiled for the first time at The Game Awards in December 2022, after having been in development for a number of years, after Levine founded the studio after BioShock Infinite's release in 2013.

At the time, comparisons were drawn between Judas and BioShock, and it was easy to see why, with creepy robotic enemies and a protagonist struggling to survive a world gone wrong. "We founded Ghost Story Games to build upon the legacy of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite," said Levine when Judas was revealed, giving the comparisons even more fuel.

Last year, a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) claimed Judas had effectively been in "development hell" for a number of years under Levine. The report claimed the direction of the project had constantly shifted based on Levine's ever-changing whims, but with Zelnick's comments now, it looks like Judas is finally near seeing the light after years of development. 

