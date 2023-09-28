Should you kill or spare Milko in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Treating Symptoms

The Phantom Liberty Treating Symptoms side gig tasks you with neutralizing a Voodoo Boys netrunner called Milko, who is blackmailing a woman, threatening to turn off her lungs – a true Cyberpunk 2077 problem. You’ll infiltrate the Voodoo Boys hideout where Milko is, though there are a few complications along the way, from shootouts, to killer robots, and even NetWatch, all culminating in a final choice. Should you kill Milko or let him live to help NetWatch? Below I’ve laid out a walkthrough and the outcomes for the Treating Symptoms side gig in Phantom Liberty.

Phantom Liberty Treating Symptoms walkthrough

Kick off the Treating Symptoms side gig in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty by heading up to the Voodoo Boys’ base in Luxor Heights, Dogtown. Here you’ll get briefed on your mission: infiltrate the base and kill Milko Alexis. Head inside the base and be aware of cameras and turrets that can all be quickhacked. There’s also no downside to going in guns blazing to eliminate the resident Voodoo Boys but stealth is also possible.

Before heading to the base’s upper level to get to where you need, you should check out the security room on the right side of the ground floor as there’s a storage room key you can grab. This gives you an optional Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty objective to speak to the Voodoo Boys’ supplier.

Now head up the stairs and go to the corridor on the left side of the building. Make sure you head right along this corridor to get into the storage room to find the Barghest soldier supplier. To save you having to bribe him, he tells you that the Voodoo Boys are buying and scrapping cyberware for hacks and building robots. These robots are protecting Milko and can be damaged by destroying servers when they’re nearby.

Leave the storage room and go to the room at the end of the corridor. This leads into the server room that the supplier mentioned. Here you’ll have to fight Robot R MK.2 and several other robots, though shooting the red glowing servers when the robots get close deals a lot of damage to them, making short work of the boss fight – loot the Iconic Ogou Smart Pistol from the dead bot too.

Head down the next corridor to eventually reach Milko’s netrunning den where you’ll find him and another netrunner called Alan Noël, who reveals himself to be an undercover NetWatch agent. Alan has his own operation to conduct, and killing Milkos will get in the way of that, so you’re faced with a choice…

Should you kill Milko or let Alan finish his operation in Treating Symptoms?

If you kill Milko at any point during your chat with Alan, then leave the Voodoo Boys base, you complete the Treating Symptoms mission and receive your payment from Mr Hands as normal - €$8,000 in this case. With Milko dead, Indira Barazza is safe from her blackmailer too.

However, if you speak to Alan and eventually choose the “fine, finish your op” option, then the base, you get largely the same result as if you had killed Milko, despite the risk to Indira Barazza’s life. You find out as soon as you finish the mission that NetWatch is putting Indira on their witness protection list, safeguarding her from other blackmailing netrunners. Mr Hands also pays you €$8,000 for your efforts.

Much later, you should also get some bonus Eurodollars from Alan for helping him. I got a text from him long after getting past the Phantom Liberty ending, telling me his operation was a success and gave an extra €$8,000 for my help. While it definitely doesn’t seem like it, sparing Milko to help Alan is easily the best choice for this side mission – a happy ending for mostly everyone and some bonus eddies in your cyberpockets.



