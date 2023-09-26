Should you eavesdrop on Aymeric and Aurore in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Not sure if you should keep eavesdropping on Aymeric and Aurore in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? During the quest 'I've Seen That Face Before', V will be in the trunk of the twins' car while they drive to meet Kurt Hansen. Reed is on the holo, telling you to hack and take control of the car, but you also have the option to keep listening to the twins.

Do you get anything for continuing to listen to Aurore and Aymeric? Should you go against what Idris Elba, of all people, is asking you to do? Here's what you need to know about whether you should eavesdrop during the 'I've Seen That Face Before' quest in Phantom Liberty, which leads into a quest that is crucial for the Phantom Liberty ending .

I've Seen That Face Before walkthrough

'I've Seen That Face Before' is a fairly short quest that takes place after 'Bird With Broken Wings'. Call Reed, then go to the vantage point and scan cars entering Dogtown until you find the hire vehicle Aymeric and Aurore are driving. Follow them to their destination - a parking space under a bridge.

Climb inside the trunk before the twins return and you'll connect to the car's cameras. When they get back, Aymeric will be driving, and they'll quickly start talking between one another, mostly about how hungover Aurore is. When the car leaves the underground section, Reed will tell you to take control, but you also have the option to say "Hold on, wanna eavesdrop…"

Aymeric and Aurore eavesdrop choice explained

Eavesdropping once on Aymeric and Aurore's conversation doesn't give you much intel, as they're just chatting generally about Kurt Hansen shooting down the plane containing President Myers. Reed will get increasingly frustrated with V the longer you eavesdrop, but it's worth it. Every time you have the option to continue eavesdropping, make sure you select it:

"Hold on, wanna eavesdrop…" "Chill. Just wait." "Gimme a sec!"

After you tell Reed to give you a second, Aurore will tell Aymeric about a file she has called "Blind_n_Dead". From this point onwards, the twins will cease talking to one another, and you can safely override the car controls.

Drive the car to where Reed and Alex are waiting - fighting back when V loses control of the car briefly - and when you get there, they will kill the twins, allowing you to connect to Aurore for her identity. You can also search for the aforementioned Blind_n_Dead file, which rewards you with a quest called Voodoo Treasure. This leads you to Slider's stash.

From here, the twins will obviously be dead, but you can now assume their identity and meet with Kurt Hansen to try and rescue Songbird. This is where one of the biggest decisions in the whole expansion comes into play - should you help Songbird escape or help Reed capture Songbird?