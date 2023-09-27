Are you struggling to find Slider's stash location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? When you unlock the quest 'Voodoo Treasure', after the mission to eavesdrop on Aymeric and Aurore , you'll be directed to find Slider's stash thanks to the Blind_n_Dead file obtained from Aurore's memory.



However, when you go to the area marked on the map to find Slider's stash, you're just given a general vicinity to search rather than a specific waypoint on the Cyberpunk 2077 map . Here's where you can find the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Slider's stash location and complete the Voodoo Treasure quest.

Slider's stash location and Voodoo Treasure walkthrough

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Voodoo Treasure gets added to your journal once you've acquired the Blind_n_Dead file from Aurore. The quest is short - get the file and you'll receive a keycode and learn Slider hid a stash near the base of the needle in Dogtown. Go there and you have a relatively large area to search with no clues...



To find Slider's stash, you want to find the shuttered shop called Aesculapius Inc - go to where the initial waypoint sends you, before it turns into the whole base of the needle, and it should be immediately on your left. Almost opposite where Michael's arcade is, the chap you speak to for the 'Heaviest of Hearts' gig, but just to the right-hand side, left of the smaller Bulwark shop.



As you can see in the image above, Slider's stash can be found here, to the right of two operational vending machines. Look for an upturned machine, with an orange bin and some white boxes next to it. Walk up to it and you'll spot an electronic keypad. Interact with it, then enter the code 941229. We haven't tried it, but we presume this works even if you don't have the Voodoo Treasure quest, as it is missable if you don't eavesdrop on Aymeric and Aurore during 'I've Seen That Face Before'.