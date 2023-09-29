Cyberpunk 2077 1RONCLAD software locations Phantom Liberty rewards

Find all the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 1R-ONC-LAD software locations throughout the stadium in Dogtown and you're led to believe you'll end up with a robot pal. This is a secret quest, not noted down in your journal, and it's conducted almost exclusively via text message with a malfunctioning robot.

Finding 1R-ONC-LAD's software will take you all through the stadium, but thankfully, you don't have to look beyond there. Everything you need is in the concourse. So without further ado, here's where you can find all of the locations in 1R-ONC-LAD's texts and the reward you get for doing so.

How to find 1R-ONC-LAD

Kicking things off, if you've stumbled upon this guide but you don't know where to find 1R-ONC-LAD - who from now on, I'm going to refer to as Ironclad for simplicity's sake - we can help with that.

You can find Ironclad as soon as you make it to the black market during what is effectively the Phantom Liberty intro, so the following directions will be from that point of entry, when you're facing the weapons shop with the orange pistol sign on the balcony.

Drop down from the balcony and take a left, going past the food vendor on your left and the vending machines on your right. In front of you will be a green shipping container with a blue tarpaulin above, on top of an overturned red shipping container. Go in here and you'll find Ironclad in the corner, with a laptop next to him you can hook up to.

Jack into the computer and Ironclad will be added as a contact in your phone. He'll send you a jumbled text message, followed by a picture of a white crate in front of some shelves. This is the first location - off you pop to find it.

1R-ONC-LAD software location 1

For the first location, you want to find a shop called deBUTCHERy. From the shipping container Ironclad is in, turn around and head back the way you came, walking past the doorway you entered the black market through. Go up the stairs with the huge pile of garbage on the right and the three flamingos on the left, then cross the walkway. The crate should be in front of you, next to deBUTCHERy.

Take the robot software and Ironclad will send you another text. Tell him you have the backup power management module then transfer him the data, and he'll send you an audio transcript from one Erwin Kirsch, followed by a second software location.

1R-ONC-LAD software location 2

The image Ironclad sends for the second location shows the box on top of some huge green trauma team crates, so where else do you need to go but the nearest medical vendor? From that same walkway where you found the first software, turn around and go through the hole in the wall, at the top of the stairs you initially climbed.

Follow the lit up arrows into the clinic and the software is to the left of where the vendor is standing. Transfer this data to Ironclad and you'll receive another transcript about Erwin Kirsch and a third location, at the bottom of a box next to some armaments.

1R-ONC-LAD software location 3

Leave the clinic and take a left to go back down the stairs. Remember that gun shop with the orange signs that is now right in front of you? Look to the back corner to find this software in a box, possibly with some bloke leaning on it. Transfer it to Ironclad and as you'd expect, he'll send another transcript, followed by the fourth location.

1R-ONC-LAD software location 4

Now you're starting to get the gist of it. This one is a much darker image, showing a crate underneath a green light, tucked behind some other boxes. For this, you want to head to the other weapons shop in the black market, which is past the clinic and deBUTCHERy, just past the clothes store on the right-hand side.

Enter the weapons store and in the back right corner is a very cool John Wick easter egg , which Johnny will comment on if you haven't stumbled upon it before, but for the robot software, you want to go to the back left corner. The light in the image wasn't green - it just looked that way because it's pointing at some green boxes. Clamber over the weapons cases to find the robot software at the back, in front of a crate marked border patrol. Ironclad will follow this up with the usual transcript, plus the fifth and final location.

1R-ONC-LAD software location 5

For this one, you want to go all the way to the other end of the stadium concourse, back near when Ironclad is located. Rather than going up to his crate, take a left down the stairs and past the armored tank on display in front of the Arasaka advertisements. Climb the stairs at the other end and you'll find a noodle bar. This robot software is behind the counter and to the right, underneath an advertising pillar.

Loot this and then head back to Ironclad, as V explains you'll need to transfer this one manually. When you arrive, Ironclad will be stood up, and you can jack into the laptop. There will be three files to look at, and with the context of the previous transcripts, they explain that Erwin Kirsch is a Barghest employee, restoring this robot that Kurt Hansen - the dictator in charge of Dogtown - paid for. Erwin eventually released Ironclad into the world, but all did not go to plan. Erwin tried to get in touch to rescue Ironclad from being sold into slavery, before Murphy and Bennett - two of Hansen's goons - scrapped the robot.

Should you wipe 1R-ONC-LAD's memory, leave it, or reprogram it?

With 1R-ONC-LAD restored you have three options:

Wipe the robot's memory Leave the robot be Reprogram the robot (15 Intelligence required)

We wouldn't recommend wiping Ironclad's memory, as this locks you out of the reward at the end of the quest. If you don't have 15 Intelligence at the time you complete it, you can leave him be and come back later.

When you reprogram Ironclad, he will play a guitar for you to begin with, but that isn't the only reward. Once you wait a few days, he'll send you a text with a sixth location. This is still within the stadium concourse – head down to the second gun shop where you found the fourth software location, then climb the stairs opposite and go behind the statue. This will lead outside. Follow the path all the way to the end and you'll find your reward - an engineer skill shard and around $2,000 - inside a crate.

But this still isn't the end. If you return back to Ironclad at some point, you'll discover he lured Erwin Kirsch to his location with a text. How do you discover that? Thanks to Erwin's corpse on the floor and a note from Ironclad to him, telling Erwin he wishes to be free. All's well that ends well, I guess.