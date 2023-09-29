Who is the Cyberpunk 2077 Suspicious Traveler?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Suspicious Traveler could be one of many things. He could be one of the countless Cyberpunk 2077 easter eggs in Night City, or he could be something much more important. As it stands, I don't have all the answers on this elusive figure, but I can explain what I do know, which is where I've seen him pop up throughout the Phantom Liberty expansion.

If you've spotted the Suspicious Traveler and have your own theories, keep reading to see what we know. There are some minor spoilers for two of the four Phantom Liberty endings here, so tread carefully if you haven't finished the expansion yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 Suspicious Traveler locations

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The first time I saw the Suspicious Traveler comes during the mission 'The Killing Moon'. This isn't a mission everybody will play as you only encounter it if you choose to help Songbird escape during the mission 'Firestarter'. 'The Killing Moon' involves getting both V and Songbird onto a space shuttle to travel to the moon and, around two thirds of the way into the mission, V and Songbird will be sneaking through some vents on the spaceport roof when President Myers and Reed turn up - when your objective is to hide from the guards, you can pause here and eavesdrop on them for a while, but if you equip your scanner and point it at one of the chaps who gets off the aircraft before President Myers, you'll see he is known simply as 'Suspicious Traveler'. He is standing at the foot of the stairs President Myers is walking down, with Solomon Reed standing opposite him. There's not much else to go off, as your scan reckons his affiliation is unknown, and he has no name.

Who is the man with the umbrella in Cyberpunk 2077?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Later on in 'The Killing Moon', once V and Songbird have made it to the train, you can look outside the window of the train and, if you look closely, you will spot a man standing on a walkway with an umbrella, watching the two of you head off into the distance.

This is ominous for a couple of reasons. Firstly, immediately before this, V and Songbird killed everyone. Countless FIA soldiers and MaxTac guards were trying to kill the pair of them, but V obliterated all of them. Nobody should've survived.

Secondly, he is very reminiscent of G-Man, from the Half-Life series. G-Man can famously be spotted throughout the games, watching the player but never engaging. He also often has an umbrella.

Is the Suspicious Traveler an easter egg? Is the man with the umbrella the same person? Can he be found elsewhere throughout Phantom Liberty and he simply hasn't been found yet? Who knows, but there is almost certainly more to this mystery.