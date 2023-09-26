Should you take the oath in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Should V should take the oath from President Myers or not after the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? It's the first major decision you face in the spy-themed expansion to Night City, but it's by no means the last. After meeting up with Songbird on the Cyberpunk 2077 map and infiltrating Dogtown, V will rescue NUSA President Rosalind Myers from the plane that was shot down above Kurt Hansen's district.

After escaping from Barghest soldiers and drones alike, alongside a boss battle against the Chimera robot, V and Myers will escape to an abandoned apartment (with one of the four new Phantom Liberty Tarot Cards in the expansion outside the main door). Following a long conversation, you'll need to make a decision: take the FIA oath when speaking to Myers during the 'Lucretia My Reflection' quest, or decline. Here's what happens with both options.

Phantom Liberty oath choice explained

The decision on whether to take the oath or not comes after you've spent a considerable amount of time with President Myers inside the Dogtown apartment, waiting for Songbird to turn up. As you're both standing looking out at the rainy, smog-filled Dogtown, V and Myers are discussing ways to find and rescue Songbird. This is when Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) comes up in discussion for the first time, and it's explained you'll need to get ahold of him with his secret extension on an analog phone.

However, Reed will need to screen you - and the easiest way for that to happen is for V to have a file in the FIA database. Myers is explicitly clear that you're a secret agent and that file will be created for you no matter what, but it might "feel more real" if you take the oath. This is when you can say "OK, oath it is" or "Yeah, no… Let's skip the oath" and just take the FIA coin instead.

Because you'll receive the coin no matter what, there is no real consequence from taking the oath or not taking it. If you do decide to take the oath, Johnny will have some very sarcastic words for you, as he isn't impressed by it in the slightest. He'll call it "f*cking pathetic" as you repeat the oath, and he'll comment on how you took the oath later down the line too. There is also one specific ending to Phantom Liberty that results in President Myers referencing the fact you took the oath, but it doesn't impact the game in any way.

If you want to keep Johnny on your good side - as much as possible, anyway - then you can decline to take the oath. Myers won't be quite as impressed, but she's only the president of the country, so she doesn't matter quite as much as imaginary Keanu Reeves in your head, right?

That's all there is to the decision - the FIA coin you receive anyway can be used a couple of times in dialogue, but obtaining that doesn't depend on taking the oath or not.

