2 years in, Bethesda answers player hopes and says it's improving Starfield space travel: "Part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding"

Bethesda is working on improvements for Starfield space travel, answering longstanding requests for a more robust ship experience.

Today, the studio released a new developer spotlight starring Bethesda veteran Tim Lamb. Lamb started at the studio on Oblivion, worked on the likes of Fallout 3 and Fallout 76, and most recently served as lead producer on Starfield.

Toward the end of the video, released almost two years to the day after Starfield, Lamb discusses the future of Starfield, a game he describes as feeling like "making four games at once." Most pertinently, he specifically says: "Part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding."

Lamb keeps his cards close to his chest for the most part. "I'm really excited for players to see what the team's been working on," he says. "We have some cool stuff coming, including free updates and features the players have been asking for, as well as a new DLC story."

In addition to the space travel improvements, Lamb says, "we're also adding some new game systems, and a few other smaller delights. There's also some really interesting stuff coming down the pipes from our verified creators."

Earlier this month, a small Starfield update, mostly focusing on stability and menu improvements, left Steam beta. Players quickly worked out that the most significant elements of the patch might be hiding under the surface, with trace references in modified scripts pointing to more robust space travel, including new ship events, modes, and animations.

Starfield fans went wild with speculation, and understandably so given the longstanding criticisms of Starfield's inorganic space travel implementation, so we can't confidently say that everything players are hoping for is on the way. But with this video, Bethesda has confirmed that, to some degree, those hawk-eyed coding sleuths were right: it is working on beefing up Starfield space travel.

