Starfield patch sparks hope among fans that Bethesda is finally adding "proper space travel" to the RPG, 2 years after it originally launched: "Todd my life is yours again"

Starfield fans are hopeful that "proper space travel" might finally be on the way to Bethesda's spacefaring RPG thanks to new findings reportedly uncovered in the game's latest updates.

Yesterday, a new update for Starfield left Steam Beta , bringing some crash and stability fixes, improvements to the RPG's Creations menu, and more. However, fans are a lot more excited about what the update could be hiding under the surface.

Over on Reddit, user Zealousideal-Buyer-7 shares screenshots of some lines of code apparently discovered in the last couple of updates, which suggest that Bethesda could be "adding a highly [requested] feature: Interplanetary Travel."

They continue: "Credit to xtcrefugee looking through thousands of lines of code based on their finding looks like Bethesda dev team is working on proper space travel in the future upcoming updates. This could be one of the [reasons] why Bethesda is literally silent when working on updates."

In the attached screenshots, we can see phrases like "OnShipCruiseArrival," "cruise mode," and "ablsSpaceCruiseEvent," in what the Reddit user describes as "a list of modified scripts that were updated between the May update and now."

As of now, Starfield notably doesn't just let you travel to different planets by flying through space. Well, technically, you can make the journey , but even if you have the patience to slowly make your way over without using the usual fast-travel option, you still can't actually enter the planets without pressing the magic button. And, again, it takes forever to get anywhere close to your destination.

Needless to say, you can understand why fans are so cautiously optimistic about these findings. "I really hope this is true, love this game but this is the one thing I would add to it," one responds . "If this is true then great, Todd my life is yours again. Until there is official confirmation I'll try not getting too excited, have to see the implementation. We know it's possible, look at the Astrogate mod , it can be clunky or buggy but it's amazing for immersion and the way it works is pretty seamless," adds another .

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, we'll just have to wait and see. Last month, Bethesda teased that "we're continuing work on future updates and will share more about the exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months," so even though we're almost two years on from its initial launch, the team definitely isn't done improving the RPG yet.