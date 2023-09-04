You can fly to Starfield's planets without loading - if you've got seven hours spare

By Hirun Cryer
published

Turns out Starfield's planets aren't technically there

Starfield
(Image credit: Bethesda)

A Starfield player spent seven hours flying to a single planet to prove a point.

Over the last weekend, streamer and Sony Santa Monica dev Alanah Pearce set out to prove a point: could they collide with a planet if they kept flying through space? In Starfield, you can't simply fly to different planets - you instead need to manually plot a course to them, and then teleport to a planet, with outer space basically acting as a platform from which you can fast travel down to planets.

See more

Pearce left her starship flying at Pluto for seven hours while she slept, but was forced to wake up at half hour intervals, because it turns out planets are actually in orbit, and will change positions around the Sun. Starfield's planets might not physically be there as such, but they sure do move around space like they are.

The test results reveal that you can actually fly to planets in Starfield without loading! However, there's a massive catch: you can't actually enter the planets, instead you just clip through them, and then emerge out of them on the other side after a while longer of flying through them.

So yes, Starfield's planets are there in space, sort of. And you can fly to them without loading, sort of. It's a lot of dedication from Pearce to uncover this, and a lot of work from developers at Bethesda to pull off this 'smoke and mirrors' trick to make outer space seem more populated than it actually is.

In decidedly less positive discoveries, Starfield players have discovered dogs might have become extinct in the universe. What's even the point of adventuring to 1,000 planets if I can't find a canine in any one of them?

If you need a helping hand around creating your very first character, you can head over to our Starfield traits guide for a look at which ones you should pick.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.