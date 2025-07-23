Bethesda promises updates on Starfield "in the coming months," months after Todd Howard teased another story expansion like Shattered Space

As fans continue to wonder what's next for Starfield, Bethesda has offered a timely update that "exciting things" are planned and you'll find out all about it in the coming months.

Over on Steam, Bethesda has kicked Starfield's next patch into beta. I wouldn't get too excited about that, as it's just bits and pieces like Creations menu improvements, general crash and stability fixes, and more. What is lightly reassuring, though, is what Bethesda teases for what comes after.

"Looking ahead, we’re continuing work on future updates and will share more about the exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months," the developer says.

We'll have to wait and see what that is, naturally, but there are certainly a lot of reports and past statements going around that point to what it'll likely be. Todd Howard has previously said that Bethesda's space RPG would get a story expansion like Shattered Space this year, and, well, there's not a lot of this year left.

On top of that, various Xbox insiders have speculated that the big expansion will coincide with Starfield releasing on the PS5. According to those same rumors, the port was due to happen with Shattered Space, so coinciding with a second expansion makes sense.

Regardless, fans are hungry – hangry, even. While Bethesda broke silence in March to assure that "a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year," a no-show at the Xbox Games Showcase left fans in shambles. Even Hollow Knight Silksong devotees came away with something, and that's saying a lot.

When Bethesda will reveal those plans remains to be seen, though I'm already seeing some chatter that Gamescom next month could offer some reprieve. For everyone's sake, you'd certainly hope so.

As Oblivion Remastered gets all the love, Starfield's biggest modders are in the process of abandoning Bethesda's latest RPG for good.